Olivia Rodrigo calls for stricter gun control following Uvalde school shooting

Olivia Rodrigo has called for stricter gun laws in the wake of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas which left 19 young children and two adults dead.

On Tuesday (May 24), an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School, which teaches children aged seven to 10. Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that the suspect was later shot dead by responding law enforcement officials.

During her performance at the Greek Theatre in LA last night (May 24), Rodrigo condemned the attack and said: “We should never have to worry about our safety or our lives in places that are dedicated to our learning and growing.

“And I’m so heartbroken that this is the reality that we’re living in – and we need stricter gun control laws in America.”

During her L.A. concert, Olivia Rodrigo advocates for stricter gun control in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting: “I’m so heartbroken that this is the reality that we’re living in.” https://t.co/uatO1Q5GEv pic.twitter.com/3pmj0ZzOE1 — Variety (@Variety) May 25, 2022

It comes after Taylor Swift also said that she was “filled with rage and grief” following the mass shooting.

The likes of Finneas, actor Chris Evans, Migos rapper Offset, Peter Frampton, Black Sabbath‘s Geezer Butler, Patton Oswalt, NBA star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr have all spoken out about the Uvalde shooting along with US President Joe Biden.

In an address given at The White House last night, Biden said he was “sick and tired” of responding to mass shootings and called for tougher gun control measures.

“How many scores of little children who witnessed what happened – see their friends die, as if they’re in a battlefield, for God’s sake,” he added. “They’ll live with it the rest of their lives.”

It comes just days after Rodrigo waded into the row over the US ​​Supreme Court’s private vote to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which made abortion legal.

“Because we’re in DC, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to say how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court’s potential decision,” she told the crowd, during a recent show in Washington.

“Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians. I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right, to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.”

Meanwhile, self-proclaimed millionaire Doug Wood recently shared a video of himself burning $3,500 (£2,700) tickets for him and his daughter for an Olivia Rodrigo gig due to the event’s vaccine mandate.