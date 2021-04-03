Omar Apollo is launching is a new hot sauce, ‘Disha Hot’

Omar Apollo is launching his own new hot sauce called ‘Disha Hot’.

The sauce follows a recipe that has been passed down through the Mexican-American’s family for generations.

Apollo’s parents moved to the United States from Guadalajara, starting a Mexican restaurant called El Super Taco. After Apollo was born, his parents had to close the restaurant.

Advertisement

‘Disha Hot’ is said to include toasted chile de arbol, cilantro, lime, habanero, tomatoes and more.

You can see Apollo’s post launching the product below.

Last year, Apollo released his debut album, ‘Apolonio’, which featured the previously released singles, ‘Want U Around’, ‘Dos Uno Nueve’, ‘Kamikaze’ and ‘Stayback’.

In a four star review of the album, NME said: “‘Apolonio’, its title taken from his middle name, is a subtly eclectic ride through timeless funk licks, ultra-modern sensibilities and nods to Apollo’s Mexican heritage.

‘It aches with unrequited feelings but, musically, sets the young star up as the new master of steamy bedroom jams.”

Advertisement

‘Apolonio’ followed on from his previous EPs, ‘Friends’ and ‘Stereo’. The singer celebrated the arrival of ‘Apolonio’ with a live-streamed concert last October, where he performed at Prince’s Paisley Park.

Apollo was included in NME’s 100 essential new artists list for 2020 where he was described as “the 2020s answer to Prince”. The singer was praised for “his chameleon-like ability to transform into a funk-minded hybrid of Prince and David Bowie, as he so adeptly did on recent single ‘Ashamed’”.