One dead, one injured following shooting near Sexyy Red video set

A shooting took place this week (September 14) near to where musician Sexyy Red was filming a music video.

NBC6 reported that the shooting took place at a gas station near the Oakland Park Flea Market across from where where the rapper and a crowd of extras were gathered for filming.

According to reports, one person was killed and another injured.

In a statement on Instagram Stories, Sexyy Red confirmed that the shooting didn’t happen on her video set but opposite to where it was being filmed.

“I send my condolences to the family of the man who lost his life and prayers up for the person who was wounded,” she wrote.

“But I gotta address the rumors that it happened at my video shoot because shit is not true at all. To be clear it happened at a gas station across the street from my video set. Florida Highway Patrol and Broward County Sheriff confirmed that the shooting wasn’t on my set.

“We finished the shoot at a different location and everyone from our set went home safely. Period,” she added.

The Sheriff’s Office said that gunfire erupted “near a video shoot being filmed in the area” and that detectives were still investigating what happened.

In a statement to Billboard, the Broward County Sheriff’s office confirmed officers responded to a shooting call at 7:54 pm in Oakland Park and deputies found “two individuals suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.”

The statement added that one unnamed victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to a local hospital and that the shooting took place “near” the spot where the video was being filmed. They added: “detectives are working to confirm if the two are related.”

