Oscars 2022 to feature different host every hour

The 94th Academy Awards will see different hosts every hour at this year’s ceremony.

The event has been hostless since 2018, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, a new plan is being put in place which will give the Academy an opportunity to hire hosts who can attract different demographics.

This year’s ceremony, which will see the Oscars return to Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, will be held on March 27.

Advertisement

Those attending the ceremony will also not have to show proof of vaccination against COVID.

Nominations for this year’s Oscars were revealed last week, with Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune leading the nods. Belfast and Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley have also chalked up some nominations.

Lady Gaga congratulated the 2022 Oscar nominees after House Of Gucci received only one nomination.

The singer and actor, who played Patrizia Reggiani in House Of Gucci, was left out of the Best Actress race at the Oscars despite earning nominations at other major award shows including the BAFTAs, Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards.

Meanwhile, Kevin Smith also recently responded to Spider-Man: No Way Home being snubbed for Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars.

Advertisement

The blockbuster Marvel film, which is currently the sixth biggest movie of all time at the box office, was nominated for one Oscar this year, for Best Visual Effects. Beating it in the Best Picture category were The Power Of The Dog (with 12 nominations in total) Dune (10), Belfast and West Side Story (seven each).

“What the fuck!” Smith said. “They got 10 slots, they can’t give one to the biggest fucking movie of, like, the last three years?”

“Like fucking make a populist choice, fuck, man. You got how many slots? Throw in Spider-Man for God’s sakes; let him swing in there.”

Here’s how to watch every Best Picture nomination from the 2022 Oscars.