Pat Benatar will no longer perform ‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot’ due to mass shootings

Pat Benatar has said she will no longer perform her hit song ‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot’ out of respect for the families of the victims of mass shootings that have occurred in America this year.

In an interview with USA Today surrounding her current tour, Benatar, 69, said that though the song’s title is “tongue-in-cheek”, a line has to be drawn. “We’re not doing ‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot’ and fans are having a heart attack and I’m like, I’m sorry, in deference to the victims of the families of these mass shootings, I’m not singing it. I tell them, if you want to hear the song, go home and listen to it.

“I can’t say those words out loud with a smile on my face, I just can’t,” she said. I’m not going to go on stage and soap box – I go to my legislators – but that’s my small contribution to protesting. I’m not going to sing it. Tough.”

‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot’ was written by Eddie Schwartz and released by Benatar in 1980. Selling over one million copies, the single was certified gold by the RIAA and marked Benatar’s first top ten release in the US.

The song has been featured frequently at sports events in the US, but it is perhaps better known for its interjecting anthemic melodies in blockbuster films. Benatar performed the song in the 1982 film Spring Fever, while 2012’s Rock Of Ages used the song in a dance scene featuring actress Catherine Zeta-Jones. In television, the song was featured in the sixth episode of season three of Glee, mashed up with Blondie‘s ‘One Way Or Another’.

Benatar is set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year alongside Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie and Duran Duran.