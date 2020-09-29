‘Pokémon Sword And Shield’ next expansion is coming next month

Pokémon Sword And Shield’s final expansion, The Crown Tundra, will be releasing next month (October).

Owners of the game’s expansion pass will be able to download the latest expansion on October 22. For those who are still yet to buy the pass, an all-in-one bundle will come packed with the base game and all post-launch content on November 6.

In a video update from The Pokémon Company, viewers caught a first-look at The Crown Tundra and some of the new features that are set to be added. Players will have the opportunity to explore a “snow swept expanse” that is said to contain “new faces and new adventures.”

Upon arrival, a character known as Peony will recruit players as the leader of an expedition team to explore the island. The adventure will take players into Pokémon dens, previously seen in max raid battles, and face-to-face with every legendary Pokémon from past mainline entries.

Outside of The Crowd Tundra, there will also be Galarian Star Tournaments. Here, players can create their ultimate team made up of other trainers from the Galar region and face against other opponents.

Check out the full update video below:

Also announced was the integration of Pokémon Go with Pokémon Home. With this new feature, owners of both applications will be able to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Go into Pokémon Home. As a result, the creatures can then be added to Pokémon Sword And Shield. The update is planned to arrive by the end of the year.

Small print in the video stipulated that “there are certain special Pokémon that can’t be transferred from Pokémon Go to Pokémon Home.” However, did not state which specific ones cannot. Additionally, “Pokémon sent to Pokémon Home from Pokémon Go cannot be returned to Pokémon Go.”

Numerous other games in the franchise have also been announced throughout the year, including a sequel to Pokémon Snap, which is expected to release on the Nintendo Switch.