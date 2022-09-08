Queen Elizabeth II dies, aged 96

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96, it has been confirmed.

The Queen of the United Kingdom, who succeeded to the throne in 1952 aged 25, passed away today (Thursday, September 8, 2022).

Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier on Thursday, which said that “doctors [were] concerned for Her Majesty’s health” and had “recommended she remain under medical supervision”.

Following that update, Prince Charles, Camilla, Princess Anne and other members of the Royal Family were reported to be travelling to Balmoral in Scotland where the Queen had been staying.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” The Royal Family then shared in a statement at 6:30pm BST. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The Queen’s eldest son, the former Prince of Wales, has immediately become King Charles III. In his own statement, he wrote: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.” A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022 Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Platinum Jubilee this June, and in turn became the second longest-serving monarch in history – second to Louis XIV of France who became king at four years old. She was 27 at the time of her official coronation. The Queen succeeded her father, King George VI, who reigned from 1936 until 1952.

Overall, the late British monarch swore in 15 UK Prime Ministers during her 70 years on the throne including the newly-appointed PM Liz Truss.

Making a statement outside 10 Downing Street, Truss said the Queen’s death came “as a huge shock to the nation, and to the world”.

The PM continued: “Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her.

“She was the very spirit of Great Britain, and that spirit will endure.”

Truss added: “She has been our longest-ever reigning monarch. It’s an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years. Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories.”

Queen Elizabeth II knighted many musicians and actors over the decades, including Mick Jagger, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Michael Palin and Anthony Hopkins.

This summer’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations included a star-studded concert at Buckingham Palace in London. Among the performers were Diana Ross, Queen, Nile Rodgers, Craig David and George Ezra.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated…