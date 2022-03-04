Raisa announces details of long-awaited album, ‘It’s Personal’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Raisa has announced the launch date of her upcoming fourth album, ‘It’s Personal’.

The Jakarta-based artist first shared the details of the upcoming release on her Instagram page on Wednesday (March 2), saying the full-length album will drop later this month via Juni Records on March 17.

“It’s Personal: The Album, dropping soon! All tracks will start streaming on your favorite digital streaming platforms on March 17. Until then, stay tuned,” she said in another Instagram post on Thursday (March 3).

Advertisement

According to Hai Online, Raisa – real name Raida Andriana – will also be releasing a single titled ‘Cinta Sederhana’ (‘Moderate Love’) a week ahead of the album on March 11.

In September last year, Raisa teamed up with rapper Kara Chenoa in her latest single ‘You Better Believe’, which arrived alongside an accompanying music video. The artist revealed that ‘You Better Believe Me’ will also be part of the upcoming album, which will also include five tracks contained in her 2021 EP ‘It’s Personal’.

In November last year, Raisa emerged as a big winner at the 2021 Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) Awards, taking home Best Album for ‘It’s Personal’, Best Solo Pop Performance (Female) for ‘Tentang Dirimu’, and Best Production for ‘Bahasa Kalbu’.

In 2021, Raisa also released the music videos for ‘Tentang Dirimu’ (‘About You’) in June and ‘Kutukan (Cinta Pertama)’ (‘Curse [First Love]’) in April.

The new LP will mark Raisa’s first album in seven years. Previously, the artist had launched her self-titled debut album in 2011, followed by ‘Heart to Heart’ in 2013, and ‘Handmade’ in 2016.

Advertisement

Raisa’s album is also scheduled to arrive ahead of her performance at the upcoming Indonesian music festival Joyland between March 25 and 27.