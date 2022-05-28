Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea has new role in Star Wars spin-off ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea has a new role in the latest Star Wars spin-off series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Warning – major spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi ahead

Flea appeared in the first two episodes of the new series, which arrived on Disney+ this week (May 27).

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set ten years after the events of Revenge Of The Sith. The show will follow Jedi Master Obi-Wan’s “greatest defeat as he witnesses the the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader,” according to Disney.

In the show, Flea plays a bounty hunter called Vect Nehru. He’s hired by an Inquisitor called Reva (Moses Ingram) to help lure Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) into a trap so they can capture the Jedi. Flea’s character is tasked to kidnap a young Princess Leia in order to lure Kenobi into the trap.

Flea has frequently acted alongside his music work. He’s appeared in films including 1987’s Dude‘s, the third instalment of the Back to the Future franchise and The Big Lebowski. He’s also appeared in Baby Driver, Queen and Slim and Toy Story 4.

In a first look review of the new series, NME said: “Whatever’s left of George Lucas’ 45-year-old vision survives here in the show’s influences, drawing from Westerns and Japanese cinema to meld Star Wars back into the shape it first took in 1977 – albeit repainted here with a flawless $150million sheen. Not wasting too much time on Obi-Wan’s moping, Chow guns the show forward at a furious pace, ending an action-packed double-header debut with a blast from the past and a whole lot of promise for the rest of the series.

“Walking the line between nostalgia and novelty as well as shouldering the entire Skywalker saga, Obi-Wan Kenobi has one of the toughest jobs in the galaxy. As long as no-one tries to bring Jar Jar Binks back in the next few episodes, it might just pull it off…”

Meanwhile, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has discussed the future of Star Wars films this week, saying they want to “create a whole new saga”.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, released in 2019, marked the closing chapter in the Skywalker saga and the last film in the franchise. Since then, Star Wars has expanded its TV output with Disney+ shows like The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch and The Book Of Boba Fett.

Speaking to GamesRadar, Kennedy reaffirmed however that progress is underway on a new saga of Star Wars films. “[Future movies have] been in movement all along,” Kennedy said. “As we leave the saga, we have all this great, exciting work happening on the television side that informs so much about where we’re going. We want to be very intentional about that.

“And we have great talent that we’re working with – people who care so deeply about what the next iteration of Star Wars is and about getting people back into movie theatres, so we can really come out with a bang. That’s important to us.”