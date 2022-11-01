Rolling Loud Thailand opens ticket pre-sales, hints at Sprite performance

Rolling Loud Thailand has announced the pre-sale of tickets for their upcoming festival debut in April next year.

On social media yesterday (October 31), the organisers shared a teaser video for the hip-hop festival. The visual revealed that early ticket access is now available for purchase on Rolling Loud’s website, with passes priced at THB 8,500 for general admission and THB 12,000 for VIP.

Following the announcement, they also teased a possible inclusion of Thai rapper Sprite in their lineup. On Instagram, they posted a photo of the artist with the caption, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @spritezakup. See you in April?”

Currently, other details on other performers are yet to be disclosed. However, 66 acts along with international headliners are expected to grace the festival.

Rolling Loud first announced their expansion to Thailand in July. Happening on April 13 to 15 at Legend Siam, Pattaya, this marks the American hip-hop festival franchise’s debut in Asia after their failed expansion attempt in Hong Kong three years ago due to riots and protests.

Prior to their Thailand takeover, the event is set to mount their California stage this coming March.

Sprite’s latest release is the solo track called ‘BTS’, a single that follows his several collaborative efforts with different artists. In April, he also appeared as featured artist along with 1MILL for hip-hop veteran F.HERO and Cambodian artist VannDa’s ‘Run The Town’.