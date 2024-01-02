Romy Croft reveals The xx are back in the studio working on “wide open” and “exciting new album”

Romy has told NME The xx are back in the studio working on a “wide open” and “exciting new album”.

The singer, who released her debut solo LP ‘Mid-Air’ last year, gave an update about the band’s long awaited new record at the Beyond The Valley festival in Australia.

When asked about being back in the studio with her bandmates, Romy said: “Yeah it’s fun, it’s quite different being in the studio with The xx.

Advertisement

“I think Oliver [Sim] and Jamie [xx] and I have all tried new things and learned a lot from different projects and I think that’s quite healthy to be like, ‘What have you learned? What should we do now?’ And I think it’s quite wide open and it’s exciting to be starting again in a way. But we’ve started making some music and I’m really excited about it.”

As for the sound of their new record she added: “It’s still pretty early [but] I still think you’ll be able to tell it’s us but I think we’re excited to move it on and keep it feeling fresh.”

The xx last released their third album ‘I See You’ in 2017. Since then Jamie xx has co-produced Romy’s solo album and and produced Sim’s 2022 debut ‘Hideous Bastard’.

Last September, Romy confirmed that The xx were back in the studio working on new material and that a break was necessary for the trio.

“Well, the three of us knew there was something new needed to explore,” she said. “We all understood that we had to give ourselves some time to have space and learn new things.”

Advertisement

She also added that she has “learned a lot” from collaborating with Fred Again.. and others, and wants “to offer Oliver and Jamie everything I have harvested.”

Romy discussed at the time that she’s “excited to pick up the guitar again”.

She said: “I think that, for me, I’m excited to pick up the guitar again and embrace that sound, but do something in a new way. I think I want to keep evolving though. I think we all do. That’s why I wanted to do this project, to learn and specifically to work with other people. To learn how they work. To come back to Oliver and Jamie and think, ‘Well, I learned this stuff from these other people, and we can bring that fresh energy into things.'”

Elsewhere she is set to play Primavera Sound in Barcelona as well as Roskilde Festival later this year.

She also recently announced new dates in Los Angeles and New York. Tomorrow (January 3) she is set to continue her tour of Australia with a performance at Liberty Hall in Sydney. Check out the full list of dates below and visit here for tickets.

Romy 2024 live dates are:

JANUARY 2024

3 – Liberty Hall, Sydney

4 – Max Watts, Melbourne

6 – Field Day Festival, Perth

9 – Rolling Hall, Seoul

11 – Yebisu Garden Hall, Tokyo

MARCH 2024

23-24 – Ceremonia Festival, Parque Bicentenario, CDMX, MX

27 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

29 – New York, NY – Knockdown Center

MAY 2024

14 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – C Complejo Art Media

16 – Santiago, Chile – Blondie

JUNE 2024

1 – Primavera Sound, Parc Del Forum, Barcelona

29 June – 6 July – Roskilde Festival