Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney celebrate Wrexham AFC’s promotion

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were seen in tears as they watched Wrexham AFC secure a long-awaited promotion into the English Football League last night (April 22).

The Welsh football team returned to League Two after a 15-year absence with a 3-1 victory over Borehamwood. Both Reynolds and McElhenney were in attendance. Some of the punters were seen running onto the pitch in celebration after the match ended.

This morning, Reynolds shared a celebratory post on social media. “Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I’m still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @Wrexham_AFC,” he wrote.

Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I’m still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @Wrexham_AFC ⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚔️ pic.twitter.com/cxpVRUpkLq — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 23, 2023

Speaking to BT Sport after the pitch had been cleared, Reynolds said that he was left “speechless” by the scenes at the Racecourse Ground. “I am not sure I can process what happened tonight. I am still a little speechless,” he said.

“[People ask] ‘Why Wrexham?’. This is why Wrexham. This happening, right now, is why. Boreham Wood showed up today. They are an incredible team. They have one of the best defences in the entire league.”

Reynolds also paid tribute to rival team Notts County, who now have to go through the play-offs after finishing second to Wrexham AFC. “This entire story, the reason we are all on edge of our seats is because Notts County are so damn good. They deserve to go up. We are rooting for Notts County. We want to see them go up.”

McElhenney added: “Well I think we can hear what it feels to the town. It’s a time of celebration and to be welcomed into their community and be welcomed to this, it is the honour of my life.”

Reynolds and McElhenney were recently awarded the Freedom of Wrexham for their work with the football club, which is the oldest in the world.

Reynolds said at the event: “I think back to that first moment. We were on Zoom speaking to the Wrexham Supporters’ Trust and I don’t think I have ever been as nervy as I was in that exact moment. “I’m so touched I get to be a part of this story.”

McElhenney and Reynolds took over the club in February 2021. The story of the actors becoming co-owners of the North Wales team was the subject of a Disney+ docuseries, Welcome To Wrexham, which came to the streamer in August.

