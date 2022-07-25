Sam Fender announces headline Australian tour

Sam Fender has announced a headline Australian tour for November 2022, in support of his second studio album ‘Seventeen Going Under’.

The tour, announced today (July 26), is Fender’s first to the continent in over three years. He was last in Australia as part of the Splendour In The Grass festival, performing there as well as at select headlining dates. The 2022 tour will see Fender and his band play three shows on the east coast of Australia, taking in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from this Thursday (28 July), while general sale tickets go live on Friday 29 July. Both sales will commence from 9am local time, and tickets can be found here via tour operators Secret Sounds.

Returning down under in November and we’re buzzing for it!! Aus tickets on sale this Friday at 9am local time 🐨 https://t.co/Z0FM5ZClLV X pic.twitter.com/Zby11olMyy — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) July 25, 2022

At the Bandlab NME Awards 2022 back in March, Fender kicked off the ceremony with a performance of ‘Seventeen Going Under”s title track. He later won in both the Best Album In The World and Best Album By A UK Artist categories. Fender also landed the top spot in NME‘s 50 Best Albums of 2021 list with the album.

In a four-star review of last year’s ‘Seventeen Going Under’, NME noted how the UK’s lockdowns “forced the Geordie hero to reckon with the impact of his formative years and the ties that bind, resulting in this bruising second album”.

“If ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ was the sound of a young boy kicking out at the world, ‘Seventeen Going Under’ sees Fender realise that it can kick back a lot harder, and he counts every blow and bruise,” it read.

Sam Fender’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Friday 18 – Melbourne, Palace Foreshore

Tuesday 22 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Thursday 24 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall