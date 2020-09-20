Selena Gomez has shared a private message she sent to Facebook executives.

Posting on Instagram Stories yesterday (September 19), Gomez called on executives to do more to stop the alleged spread of hate and misinformation on the site.

“We have a serious problem,” Gomez began, adding: “Facebook and Instagram are being used to spread hate, misinformation, racism, and bigotry.”

She continued: “I am calling you both to HELP STOP THIS. Please shut down groups and users focused on spreading hate speech violence and misinformation. Our future depends on it.”

Breaking: @selenagomez posted below DM to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg + Sheryl Sandberg to stop spread of misinformation, racism, hate speech. "I am calling you both to HELP STOP THIS. Please shut down groups and users focused on spreading hate speech violence and misinformation." pic.twitter.com/bHvh0PjMFh — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 19, 2020

“We cannot afford to have misinformation about voting,” the pop star continued, referencing the upcoming presidential election in the US this November.

“There has to be fact-checking and accountability. Hope to hear back from you ASAP,” Gomez concluded.

It comes as a number of other high-profile figures including Kim Kardashian, Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, Sacha Baron Cohen, Mark Ruffalo, Dwyane Wade and Katy Perry have blocked out their social media activities in recent weeks to promote #StopHateforProfit.

Back in August, Gomez released her highly-anticipated collaboration with BLACKPINK, ‘Ice Cream.’

It was Gomez’ first release since her collaboration with Trevor Daniel earlier this year for ‘Fast Life’. At the beginning of 2020, Gomez released her third studio album ‘Rare’.

“‘Rare’ is a beautifully confident return from one of pop’s most underrated stars,” NME said of the album in a review, adding that it was “a quietly defiant wrestling back of the narrative surrounding her.”