Sharon Osbourne denies claims she used racial nicknames for ‘The Talk’ co-hosts

Sharon Osbourne has denied claims that she used racial nicknames and homophobic comments towards her co-hosts on The Talk.

Her denial comes after US journalist Yashar Ali allegedly reported that Osbourne called her then-co-host Julie Chen, who is Asian-American, a “wonton” and “slanty eyes”.

Osbourne also allegedly referred to her former co-host and executive producer Sara Gilbert, who is a lesbian, as “p**** licker” and “fish eater”, reported Ali, citing multiple sources including former co-host Leah Remini.

Howard Bragman, Osbourne’s representative, denied the claims in a statement via PA News Agency.

“The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host. For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name,” he said.

“Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment. She will survive this, as she always has and her heart will remain open and good, because she refuses to let others take her down. She thanks her family, friends and fans for standing by her and knowing her true nature.”

CBS has placed the show on hiatus until March 23 at the earliest as it investigates the claims made against Osbourne, who is the only surviving co-host still on the show after it started 11 years ago.

I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too “ghetto” for #theTalk…then I was gone💨

I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because…she HAD to🤦🏽‍♀️ 🤷🏽‍♀️#fbf https://t.co/7pnCnhM5rf pic.twitter.com/CXR4DzvlEZ — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) March 12, 2021

The latest allegations against Osbourne began with Holly Robinson Peete tweeting that the talk show host allegedly made racist statements against her when she was fired following The Talk‘s first season.

Peete alleged that her former co-host complained that she was “too ghetto” for the show, claiming this was the reason she was let go.

Osbourne responded that she has “never had the ability/authority to get anyone fired from The Talk” and never said her former colleague was “too ghetto” in now deleted tweets.