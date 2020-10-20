Singapore Comic Con 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions

The 2020 edition of the long-running Singapore Comic Con (SGCC) has been cancelled.

The SGCC team took to Facebook on Monday, October 19 to announce the cancellation, explaining that the event would not take place due to gathering and traavel restrictions in place in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the cancellation of Singapore Comic Con 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions on large-scale consumer events as well as travel restrictions that remain in place,” reads a portion of SGCC’s statement.

“We seek your understanding on this painful but necessary decision and would like to thank all our exhibitors, dans and partners for your support and patience during this trying time,” it added.

Check out the complete statement from SGCC below.

This year’s Singapore Comic Con was initially scheduled to take place on December 5 and 6 at the Marina Bay Sands convention halls. This marks the event’s first cancellation since 2007. A date for 2021’s convention has not been announced.

SGCC debuted in 2007 as the Singapore Toy, Game and Comic Convention. Since its inception, SGCC has built a loyal fanbase from across the region, drawing thousands of fans and exhibitors annually for panel discussions, cosplay contests, eSports competitions and more.

With the newly announced cancellation, SGCC joins a growing list of live events, conferences and conventions that have been cancelled in Singapore this year due to the pandemic.

Other notable Singapore events whose physical events were cancelled include Gamescom Asia, a three-day gaming convention that was supposed to debut in October, and Anime Festival Asia, which opted for a digital event in September instead.