Singaporean ex-radio DJ Dee Kosh expected to plead guilty to sex-related offences

Singaporean ex-radio DJ and online personality Dee Kosh is expected to plead guilty to multiple sex-related charges against him.

Per a Today report on Tuesday (January 25), the 33-year-old intends to plead guilty to the criminal charges against him, according to his lawyers from Eugene Thuraisingam LLP.

Dee Kosh – real name Darryl Ian Koshy – is currently out on S$20,000 bail, and was not present in court on Tuesday, as he wasn’t legally required to be.

Koshy’s lawyers reportedly told District Judge Terence Tay that their client is “ready to take a certain course of action”, and asked for a 10 to 12 week period before the next hearing to sort out an agreed statement of facts, saying it “contain[s] some complexities so it might take some time to work out”.

The request was denied, with District Judge Terence Tay setting the next hearing on March 10.

NME has reached out to Dee Kosh’s lawyers at Eugene Thuraisingam LLP for comment.

Koshy, a local YouTube personality, was also a part-time radio DJ at the station POWER 98, which placed him on no-pay leave after allegations were first made against Koshy on social media in August 2020 and then suspended him after he was charged in August 2021.

On August 19 last year, Koshy was handed seven charges: three counts of communicating with a minor under 18 to obtain their sexual services; one charge of sexual exploitation of a child or a young person; one for possessing obscene films; and two for making obscene films.

Koshy’s charges stem from alleged offences date between 2017 and 2020, which he initially denied on social media before walking back his previous statement and saying that there was “truth to some of the things which are being said”.

Koshy is alleged to have offered sums of money to boys aged between 15 and 17 in exchange for sexual services. Following Koshy’s arrest, police found him to be in possession of 23 obscene videos, two of which are said to have been made between 2016 and 2017.

While the legal age for sex in Singapore is 16, those aged 17 and 18 are also legally protected from exploitative relationships.

If convicted under the Children and Young Persons Act for the attempted sexual exploitation of a young person, Koshy could be jailed for up to five years, find up to S$10,000, or both.

If found guilty of communicating with a minor for the purpose of obtaining sexual services, he could be jailed up to two years.

Lastly, the punishment for making obscene films include a sentence of up to two years in prison or a fine between $20,000 and $40,000. The penalties for possible obscene films include a maximum of six months’ jail time, a fine of up to $20,000, or both.