Singaporean ex-radio DJ Dee Kosh pleads guilty to sex-related offences

Singaporean ex-radio DJ and online personality Dee Kosh pleaded guilty to three sex-related offences on Monday (May 30).

Per a Straits Times report, Dee Kosh – real name Darryl Ian Koshy – has pleaded guilty to one charge of communicating with a minor under 18 to obtain sexual services and one charge of attempting to sexually exploit a young person under the Children and Young Persons Act.

In 2017, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Ying Min, Koshy had offered a 16-year-old boy sums of money to let Koshy perform sexual acts on him. The boy rejected Koshy’s offers. In 2018, Koshy offered a 15-year-old cash in exchange for sex, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim. That boy did not agree to Koshy’s request.

While the legal age for sex in Singapore is 16, those aged 17 and 18 are also legally protected from exploitative relationships.

Koshy also pleaded guilty to one charge of making an obscene film under the Films Act, having filmed himself in 2016 or 2017 engaging in sexual acts with a men aged between 23 and 25.

Koshy was handed a total of seven charges in August last year. In January this year, it was reported that the 33-year-old was expected to plead guilty to the charges against him. The four remaining charges are reportedly being taken into consideration for the former radio DJ and social media personality’s sentencing.

NME has reached out to Dee Kosh’s lawyers at Eugene Thuraisingam LLP for comment.

If convicted under the Children and Young Persons Act for the attempted sexual exploitation of a young person, Koshy could be jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

If found guilty of communicating with a minor for the purpose of obtaining sexual services, he could be jailed up to two years.

Lastly, the punishment for making obscene films include a sentence of up to two years in prison or a fine between $20,000 and $40,000. The penalties for possible obscene films include a maximum of six months’ jail time, a fine of up to $20,000, or both.