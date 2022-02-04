‘Soundtrack #1’ starring Han So-hee and Park Hyung-sik to be released on Disney+

Disney+ has announced that upcoming romance drama Soundtrack #1 will be available via the platform upon its release.

According to Star News, Disney+ announced earlier today (February 4) that the highly anticipated drama will be released on the over-the-top (OTT) platform some time in March. Titled Soundtrack #1 (previously announced as Why Did You Come To My House), the series revolves around a pair of longtime friends and music lovers who end up living together for two weeks.

It was previously confirmed that the romance drama would be led by My Name star Han So-hee and ZE:A’s Park Hyung-sik. Soundtrack #1 will also be directed by Kim Hee-won, who had previously helmed Vincenzo and The Crowned Clown.

Han will be taking on the lead female role of Seo Eun-soo, a lyricist who made her debut three years prior to the beginning of the drama. She is described as a lively and straightforward character who is honest and open about her emotions. Meanwhile, Park is set to play Han Sun-woo, a quiet photographer with a warm and caring personality.

Several OSTs for the series have since been unveiled, including tracks by SUPER JUNIOR’s Kyuhyun, Davichi, Park Bo-ram and Kim Jong-kook, each one accompanied by a music video featuring stills from the upcoming drama.

According to Bbangya News, additional contributions by NCT’s Doyoung, South Korean indie trio Standing Egg and former Wanna One member Kim Jae-hwan will also be released throughout February.