South Korean actors Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in to marry in April wedding

Lee Seung-gi will marry actress Lee Da-in come April, the actor-singer shared in an announcement.

Today (February 7), Lee shared a handwritten letter about his upcoming wedding on his Instagram account. The couple are now engaged and will get married on April 7 this year. He described this milestone as “the most important decision of my life”.

“She is someone with a lot of warmth and love, and she is someone I want to keep by my side forever,” he wrote, as translated by Soompi. “I want to share our happiness together, and even if there are difficult times in life, I want to overcome those difficulties together without letting go of each other’s hands.”

He ended the note by asking his fans for support and a promise to live happily as a married couple.

The pair first revealed their relationship in May last year following dating speculation dating to late 2020.

Lee Seung-gi made headlines late last year due to a dispute with his former agency Hook Entertainment. In November, it was first reported that the actor had not been properly compensated for his music activities since his debut in 2004, which the agency later on denied.

After the actor’s legal representative rebutted the statement, however, Hook CEO Kwon Jin-young apologised and stated that she would “take full responsibility for the dispute with Lee Seung Gi.” On December 16, it emerged that Hook Entertainment had paid Lee Seung-gi ₩5billion in the dispute. A week later, Lee – who had terminated his contract with Hook earlier that month – filed a lawsuit against the former and current directors of the agency, as Soompi reported.