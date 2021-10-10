Steam users are leaving reviews to warn of classic ‘GTA’ removals

Steam users are using the platform’s review system to leave notes of warning and mourning for older GTA titles, ahead of their removal from the store.

Rockstar has announced that it will be releasing a remastered collection of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was announced to launch on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, as well as the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC. However, this didn’t mention Steam.

Once the older versions of the game are delisted from the Steam store, they will no longer be available to purchase. Those who already own the games will still be able to play them, but those who don’t may not be able to access them on the platform at all.

There is no definitive word on whether the trilogy is skipping Steam, but some users are using Steam reviews to leave warning comments, as spotted by Eurogamer.

In a GTA 3 Steam review, Pink Diamond said, “Make sure your ass owns the trilogy before it gets nuked off Steam.”

“Buy this before it’s delisted in the next week,” said GrunkleBran in a Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Steam review.

A review for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas by user Park said, “Buy it before it’s removed.”

Rumours for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition began early when Take-Two issued a DMCA takedown request for a reverse-engineering fan project of Grand Theft Auto 3 and Vice City. This tipped fans off to the upcoming announcement as it was unusual for Rockstar to target such a dated game with a takedown.

