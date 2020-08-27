SUD, Itchyworms, Soapdish to play SaGuijo fundraiser livestream

SUD, Itchyworms, Soapdish and other acts have been announced for a livestream fundraiser for Metro Manila live music venue Cafe SaGuijo.

The Facebook Live event, titled One Love SaGuijo, will take place on the pages of Indie TV and SaGuijo this Friday August 28 from 6pm.

The livestream will fundraise for the Makati venue’s crew and staff. The venue will be accepting donations via BPI and GCash.

Advertisement

The full line-up comprises The Itchyworms, SUD, Jensen Gomez, Syd Hartha, Carousel Casualties, Wickermoss, Soapdish, Kremesoda, Up for Byes, Brisom, and Molay.

Indie TVKerplunk! Studios & Productions, Inc.Out and AboutPresents : ONE LOVE SAGUJIOA Fundraising Online Gig for… Posted by Indie TV on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

SaGuijo has been inactive since March, when it announced its temporary closure “in cooperation with the recent community quarantine or NCR”.

This event comes shortly after the recent closure of beloved Quezon City venue Route 196. On August 24, SaGuijo sent its well wishes to Route 196. “It saddens us that we lost a brother/sister in the industry/scene,” a message on SaGuijo’s Twitter account reads.

READ MORE: All the livestreams by Asian artists and festivals to catch in 2020

“We consider Route 196 as an integral part of the band scene. The memories will live on in the hearts of our patrons forever. Tough times for small venues right now and we are with you.”

Advertisement

In a follow-up tweet, SaGuijo thanked those who have “come forward to help set up benefit gigs for our staff”. It also assured fans that “our venue will remain open for bands to play in as soon as it is safe again to start gigging.”

We are thankful for all bands and prods that have come forward to help set up benefit gigs for our staff. Rest assured our venue will remain open for bands to play in as soon as it is safe again to start gigging. Stay safe everyone and we hope to see you all soon. One bot! — SaGuijo Bar + Cafe (@SaguijoOfficial) August 24, 2020

In April, Barbie Almalbis, Aia de Leon and Kitchie Nadal headlined a virtual concert to help the workers of various music venues. These included SaGuijo and Route 196, as well as Mow’s, Jess and Pat’s, 70s Bistro, 123 Block and Social House. The event raised PHP136,250, which was distributed to 103 employees of those various venues.

ICYMI: We have raised a total of P136,250.00 for the staff and workers of music venues in Metro Manila. Special thanks… Posted by Aia, Barbie, Kitchie on Monday, May 11, 2020