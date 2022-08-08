SUPER JUNIOR postpone Manila concert, will reschedule “soon”

K-pop veterans SUPER JUNIOR have postponed their Manila concert on the ‘SUPER JUNIOR 9: ROAD’ tour and intend to reschedule it “soon”.

The announcement came via Label SJ on Saturday (6 August), the day the group was scheduled to perform their concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Earlier that day, Eunhyuk was announced to have withdrawn from the concert following the sudden news of his father’s passing, for which the singer was unable to depart for the Philippines.

“We apologise for the sudden notice,” the statement read, and declined “any visits and flowers” to allow the singer “plenty of privacy and time to mourn”. The announcement followed Siwon’s withdrawal from the Manila concert on 3 August, after testing positive for COVID-19.

Label SJ later updated fans that following discussions “between the promoter and SUPER JUNIOR members”, the parties agreed that the concert was difficult to proceed with, prompting the label to replace the show with a fan meet-and-greet at the concert venue instead.

The label’s statement also expressed that they intended to reschedule the group’s concert, detailing that “explanation on [tickets] and schedule will be announced soon”.

SUPER JUNIOR most recently released the first volume of their 11th full-length album, ‘The Road: Keep On Going’ on 12 July, which was led by the single ‘Mango’. The release also features B-Sides ‘‘Don’t Wait’, ‘My Wish’, ‘Everyday’ and ‘Always’, the last of which involved writing from Eunhyuk. The second volume of the album is scheduled for release later this year, alongside a compilation album.

In 2021, the group released their 10th studio album, ‘​​The Renaissance’. A four-star review by NME’s Ruby C stated that “the range of musical colours and diversity on ‘The Renaissance’ showcase why the group have had their notable longevity and could even prompt ‘a revival of SUPER JUNIOR’”.