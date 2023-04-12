BLACKPINK’s Lisa to feature on Taeyang’s new album ‘Down to Earth’

BLACKPINK member Lisa is set to feature on ‘Down to Earth’, the upcoming album from Taeyang of Big Bang.

Today (April 12), South Korean news outlet Osen reported that the Thai-born K-pop idol would appear as a featured artist on Taeyang’s upcoming release. The publication also reported that Lisa would appear in a music video for the unnamed song.

Part of the report has since been confirmed by Taeyang’s agency, The Black Label, in a statement to Xsportsnews. “BLACKPINK’s Lisa will be featuring on Taeyang’s upcoming album, which is scheduled to release in April,” a source from the agency said, although it did not confirm if a music video is also in the works.

Taeyang has also since revealed the title and release date of the album. Called ‘Down to Earth’, the record will be released on April 25 at 6pm KST. More information about the tracklist is expected soon.

‘Down to Earth’ is the long-awaited follow-up to Taeyang’s 2017 album ‘White Night’. The new record is also expected to feature the previously released single ‘Vibe’, which featured Jimin of K-pop boyband BTS.

In a February interview with NME, Taeyang spoke about how he was “looking forward to collaborating with other artists in my next project”, while teasing that “there will be an album in the future”.

Meanwhile, Taeyang signed an exclusive contract with The Black Label in December, following his departure from long-time agency YG Entertainment, which is the parent company of The Black Label.