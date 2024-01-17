‘The Finals’ adds game mode that’s good news for solo players

The Finals has received a massive new update today (January 17) adding a new game mode, new outfits, and more.

The main attraction of update 1.5.0 is a new player vs player mode named ‘Solo Bank It’, which changes the already existing ‘Bank It’ mode from a trios-based game to a game mode where twelve players are all fighting against each other to try and grab as much money as they can.

This mode is a limited-time event, with no real indication as to how long it’ll be sticking around other than the fact that according to the patch notes the mode is being put out to “learn more about your experience”. Developer Embark Studios will be opening a Discord channel to gather any feedback about the mode and decide on any tweaks that need making.

Advertisement

The update also comes with several balance changes, tweaks to gameplay, and bug fixes to issues that fans have been complaining about since the game was originally released. Update 1.5.0 also introduces new “fair play guidelines”, which are described as new revamped detection methods for people who are cheating in the game.

“From now on, we’ll restrict cheaters with more confidence and will be able to stand firmly behind our bans. Our goal, as always, is to make the game safe, fair, and fun,” the blog post reads.

In terms of balance changes, highlights include multiple items receiving new activation costs and longer cooldown periods to prevent spamming of certain moves such as the Cloaking Device and Recon Senses, and the reduction of the time taken for certain events to occur in-game modes.

In other gaming news, a new Xbox system update has fixed a save-destroying bug in Baldur’s Gate 3.