The Game says Kanye West has done more for his career lately than Dr. Dre ever has

The Game has said that Kanye West has done more for his career recently than Dr. Dre ever did.

The rapper made the claim during a forthcoming appearance on the Drink Champs podcast.

“It’s crazy that Ye did more for me in the last two weeks, than Dre did for me my whole career,” he said in a snippet from the interview.

Advertisement

It comes after The Game recently appeared with West, now legally known as Ye, on their collaborative track ‘Eazy’ and he appeared at the ‘Donda 2’ listening party last week.

Although he doesn’t elaborate further in the clip, his comments come despite the fact Dr. Dre signed The Game to his label Aftermath Entertainment in 2003 and he went on to produce his successful 2004 debut ‘The Documentary’.

Meanwhile, West recently updated his bespoke Stem Player platform to add 12 new songs to ‘Donda 2’, bringing it up to a current total of 16 tracks.

It comes after he said the record would only be available to listen to on his Stem Player device. First released alongside the original ‘Donda’ last year, the device – available for $200 (£150) – allows owners to remix the album’s songs using stems of vocals, drums, bass, samples and more, plus effects and other controls.

The rapper said he had made over $2.2million (£1.6m) in Stem Player sales in the 24 hours following his announcement it would be the only way to listen to ‘Donda 2’.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, West also shared photos of himself in the studio with Baltimore dream-pop duo Beach House, suggesting that a collaboration between the two may be on the way.