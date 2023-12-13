The Pogues ‘Fairytale Of New York’ to be released on 7-inch vinyl for charity

The Pogues’ ‘Fairytale Of New York’ is set to be released on 7-inch vinyl for charity.

Frontman Shane MacGowan was laid to rest on December 8 after he died from pneumonia in hospital, aged 65, on November 30. His family, friends and the band themselves are now releasing their Christmas classic single to raise money for charity.

All proceeds from the sales will go to Dublin Simon Community – a charity supported by Shane and his widow Victoria Mary Clarke.

According to a press statement, the release is also to “celebrate the man himself” by getting the song, which has never topped the charts, to Number One.

The 7-inch single will come with ‘Fairytale Of New York’ on the A-side with an instrumental version of the track on the B-side. The vinyl can be pre-ordered here and £6 from the sale of each product will be donated to Dublin Simon Community.

Emma Kilkenny, Head of Fundraising & Communications at Dublin Simon Community said of the release: “We would like to say a huge thank you to The Pogues and Shane MacGowan’s family for their generosity in creating such a special legacy for Dublin Simon Community with this release. Music is an emotional and visceral gift that can lift spirits and bring hope to people at their lowest point.

“We share the truly magical memory of Shane’s performance at the very special Christmas Busk recorded in St Patrick’s Cathedral during Covid lockdown. The Christmas Eve Busk is a beating heart at the core of Dublin Simon’s fundraising and Shane was always a very welcome and truly amazing addition to this special event.”

Meanwhile, MacGowan‘s “last request” was to have €10,000 left behind the bar at a VIP wake after his funeral last week.

Fans lined the streets of Dublin ahead of his funeral, which took place in Nenagh, County Tipperary, Ireland, and was attended by Johnny Depp, Nick Cave, Glen Hansard and Irish President Michael D. Higgins.

The Irish artist is said to have left money behind the bar of The Thatched Cottage in Nenagh, an unnamed “former drinking partner” of MacGowan’s told The Independent.

“I know the pub they are going to for the meal after, there has already been €10,000 handed over the counter for free beer – it was Shane’s last request,” they said. “It is a beautiful place just outside of town but there is only a limited amount of people allowed.”

Mourners who reportedly attended the wake which took place from 6pm until dawn included Depp, Hansard, Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie and MacGowan’s Pogues bandmates.

Hansard played the Pogues’ ‘Fairytale of New York’ to mourners inside the bar, just as he did at the funeral earlier in the day alongside Lisa O’Neill and members of the band. Cave also performed at the funeral, playing a powerful version of The Pogues‘ ‘A Rainy Night in Soho’.

U2‘s Bono was unable to attend the service, but a recording of him reading out the Letter of St Paul to the Corinthians was played. The Irish rock band previously paid tribute by playing a cover of The Pogues’ ‘A Rainy Night in Soho’ at Las Vegas’ Sphere.