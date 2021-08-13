The Sherlocks announce new album and share rocking single ‘City Lights’

The Sherlocks have announced details of a new album and shared the track ‘City Lights’.

‘World I Understand’, the follow up 2019’s ‘Under Your Sky’, will be the band’s first without founding members Josh and Andy Davidson following their departure in March 2020. Guitarist Alex Proctor and bassist Trent Jackson have since replaced the pair.

The album was produced by Dave Eringa who has previously worked with Manic Street Preachers and releases on November 19 via TeddyBoy Records. You can pre-order the LP here.

Advertisement

The band have also shared new track ‘City Lights’, which you can listen to below. It follows comeback single ‘End Of The Earth’.

Delighted to announce our new album ‘World I Understand’ will be released on November 19th! We’re so proud of this album & we can’t wait for you all to hear the rest of it!❤️ Pre-order the album now –https://t.co/dsoQ0K9A9M pic.twitter.com/t2ritIPqVo — The Sherlocks (@TheSherlocks) August 13, 2021

Speaking about the record, frontman Kiaran Crook said: “We pulled up at Rockfield Studios in Wales with only a handful of practices together and a bunch of songs that felt strong but were certainly rough around the edges. But once we started, I knew we were onto something special.

“Part of the magic of this record is that even though Brandon [Crook, the drummer] and I arrived to make our third album, Trent and Alex were making their debut record. Their passion was infectious, and we were getting the songs down at such a rapid pace. Everyone playing out of their skin!”

The full tracklisting for ‘World I Understand’ is as follows:

Advertisement

‘Porto’

‘Falling’

‘Wake Up’

‘On The Run’

‘Plastic Heart’

‘City Lights’

‘Sorry’

‘Games You Play’

‘World I Understand’

‘Last To Leave’

‘Slip Road’

The band are also set to hit the road to tour their new record in October, which aims to support the UK’s independent grassroots music venues.

The Sherlocks’ ‘Keep Our Independent Venues Alive’ tour will kick off in Blackburn on October 1 and will include live dates in Reading, Peterborough and York – you can see their upcoming tour schedule below.

October

1 – Electric Church, Blackburn

2 – Albert Hall, Manchester

4 – Portland Arms, Cambridge

5 – The Forum, Tunbridge Wells

6 – The Face Bar, Reading

7 – The Black Prince, Northampton

8 – Met Lounge, Peterborough

14 – The Parish, Wrexham

15 – Esquires, Bedford

16 – The Fulford Arms, York

21 – KU Bar, Stockton

22 – Independent, Sunderland

23 – The Ferret, Preston

28 – The Venue, Derby

29 – Docks Academy, Grimsby