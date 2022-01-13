The Streets team up with Master Peace on new track ‘Wrong Answers Only’

The Streets have kicked off the New Year with the release of a brand new track called ‘Wrong Answers Only’ – you can listen to it below.

The new record from Mike Skinner and co. features rising UK punk rapper Master Peace, and it follows last year’s ‘Who’s Got The Bag (21st June)’ and the brilliant remix of Greentea Peng’s ‘Free My People’ featuring Simmy and Kid Cruise.

‘Wrong Answers Only’ hears Skinner and Master Peace go back-and-forth over a weeping backdrop which occasionally gets interrupted by a run ravey bass thumps.

“Who are you when you’re not feeling lonely?/ Who are you?/ Wrong answers only,” Skinner sings on the hook, after which Master Peace chimes in: “Can’t remember anything apart from her/ Sore from my head to my belt/ Are you trying to get even with the people who hurt you?/Or with the people who helped?”

You can listen to ‘Wrong Answers Only’ below:

The Streets’ last project was 2020’s ‘None of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’. In a four-star review, NME‘s Leonie Cooper said that the release “isn’t just a testament to Mike Skinner’s intriguing evolution but also proof of his keen eye for curation. It’s good to have him back – and all of his mates, too.”

Last year, Skinner’s The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light released a surprise album titled ‘The Streets’.

It’s thought that the record could be the soundtrack for a forthcoming film made by the musician, which he discussed last year.

In an interview with the BBC, he said he was working on a musical drama in a similar vein to The Who’s 1979 rock opera Quadrophenia.

Meanwhile, The Streets were recently forced to cancel all their January and February tour dates for 2022.

The Mike Skinner-led project returned to the stage with a number of festival slots last summer. These were going to be followed by a run of gigs across the country early this year.

However, in an Instagram post last month, Skinner announced that the tour dates had now been cancelled, writing: “It is with a very heavy heart that I have to say that we have decided to cancel all live performances for 2022.

“It is not fair to keep taking your money for tickets knowing that with 1 case of covid, the whole thing has to stop.”

He added: “I’m really sorry to disappoint you. This has been the worst week of the worst year of my life.”