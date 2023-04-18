Timbaland confirms Justin Timberlake has “finished up” his next album

Timbaland has confirmed that his longtime collaborator Justin Timberlake has finished his next album.

The two have been collaborating since the late ’90s, across all of the singer’s solo albums. Now in a recent interview with Variety, the Grammy Award-winning producer revealed that he has been helping Timberlake with his next record.

“We just finished up and everything sounds great,” said Timbaland. “Now it’s really on him how and when he envisions it to come out, but it’s done and it’s coming.”

Advertisement

Timbaland – real name, Tim Mosley – also said that we will see “fun Justin” and hear more sounds similar to Timberlake’s second studio album, ‘FutureSex/LoveSounds’.

“[The album]’s like ‘FutureSex/LoveSounds’ but nothing too heavy, just giving you what you expect from us,” he said. “Music is a young sport. Of course, we’ve both seen a lot of life, but you have to bring out the 13-year-old kid again, you know? We had songs that maybe were too complicated, so we said we want it to feel like ‘FutureSex…’ part two. So, we did songs that will fit that.”

The Virginia producer previously teased him working with the Tennessee singer in 2021 with an Instagram clip.

In the same interview, Timbaland announced he’s working on a new record with Missy Elliott, saying his “is to have it out around her birthday in July.”

Timberlake hasn’t released an album since 2018’s ‘Man of the Woods‘, which NME gave three stars, saying: “Do not be fooled by JT’s new outdoorsy image… he’s still the funky pop magician we know and love.”

Advertisement

The duo’s single ‘Give It To Me’, alongside ’00s pop star Nelly Furtado, has recently gone viral on TikTok with over 105,000 videos created to a sped-up version of the song.

Timbaland and Swizz Beats have settled their ‘VERZUZ’ lawsuit with Triller over non-payment.

Meanwhile, Christina Aguilera has commented on the “double standards” she experienced touring with Justin Timberlake in the ’00s.