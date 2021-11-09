‘Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep’ DLC free on PC, rereleased on console

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, a 2013 piece of DLC for Borderlands 2, has been re-released, and it’s free on the Epic Games Store.

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure has been released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and on both current-generation consoles via backwards compatibility. It’s also on Steam, as well as the Epic Games Store, where it is free for players to claim until November 16.

The story takes players through a game of ‘Bunkers and Badasses’, a D&D-like masterfully DM’d by Tina herself. The DLC saw players entering a fantasy realm full of castles, dragons and magical forests, which was quite the departure from Borderlands 2‘s other expansion offerings.

Advertisement

Randy Pitchford, executive producer on Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep said:

“With the original Dragon’s Keep, not only did we introduce an entirely new genre into the critically acclaimed Borderlands series, we created and developed some of Gearbox’s most impressive gameplay and storytelling. I am thrilled for Tiny Tina’s original adventure to be readily available for a new generation of players, and also for long-time fans to come back to where the story started and once-again experience the magic that inspired Wonderlands.”

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the upcoming game from Gearbox and 2K, is set to follow Tina in a fantasy world setting, where it will be released across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Game Store. On PC, it’s an Epic Game Store exclusive at launch, and will “Other PC digital storefronts later in 2022”.

Elsewhere, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection‘ has been rated for PC and PS5, suggesting the release is not far away.