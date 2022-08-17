NewsTV News

’13 Reasons Why’ star Tommy Dorfman says she wanted to transition “a lot sooner”

"I made decisions that were just not aligned with how I really was or what I wanted"

By Chris Edwards
Tommy Dorfman. CREDIT: Getty Images

13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman has said she would have “transitioned a lot sooner” if she hadn’t landed a role on the Netflix teen drama.

The actress starred as Ryan Shaver in the hit series, which revolved around the suicide of high school student Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford).

During a recent appearance on the Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson podcast, Dorfman explained how her transition was delayed by her Hollywood career.

“In those early years of working, I was just trying to understand [myself],” she said, adding that 13 Reasons Why was her first real job.

“I think if I hadn’t booked that job I would have transitioned a lot sooner. I think because of my work being so tied to my body and face and identify, or whatever [a character] identified as, it delayed some of my growth and some of my maturation in my twenties.”

She added: “I made decisions that were just not aligned with how I really was or what I wanted – but out of fear.”

13 Reasons Why
Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker in ’13 Reasons Why’ CREDIT: Netflix

Dorfman announced her transition back in July 21. In an interview with Time, she explained how, for the past year, she had been “privately identifying and living as a woman – a trans woman”

“Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out. Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy,” she said at the time.

She also expanded on why it was important to document her transition on Instagram as a means of controlling her narrative.

“I’ve been living in this other version of coming out where I don’t feel safe enough to talk about it, so I just do it,” Dorfman said.

“But I recognise that transitioning is beautiful. Why not let the world see what that looks like? So I kept, on Instagram, a diaristic time capsule instead – one that shows a body living in a more fluid space.”

