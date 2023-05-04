Watch 2PM’s Junho, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA in a new ‘King The Land’ teaser

South Korean network JTBC has released a new teaser for its upcoming K-drama series, King The Land.

King The Land follows the story of Gu Won (2PM‘s Lee Junho), the charming and intelligent heir to a chaebol who is suddenly caught in the middle of an inheritance tug-of-war. Meanwhile, there’s Cheon Sa-rang (Girls’ Generation‘s YoonA), a simple girl who is happy to just land a job at King Hotel, owned by Gu Won’s family.

The new teaser for King The Land opens with a shots of both Gu Won and Sa-rang, showing the strong chemistry between the duo. It then cuts to what appears to be their first meeting, with Gu Won bumping into Sa-rang, causing her to lose her balance.

However, Gu Won catches Sa-rang before she falls, and the pair share a tender moment as their eyes meet. “This is interesting,” Gu Won says in voiceover during the moment in the teaser.

King The Land is set to premiere June 10 on South Korean network JTBC. The K-drama will also be available on streaming platforms Netflix and TVING in select regions.

The forthcoming series is Junho’s first K-drama role since his appearance in the acclaimed historical K-drama series The Red Sleeve, which ran from November 2021 to January 2022. Meanwhile, YoonA’s previous acting role was the MBC/Disney+ series Big Mouth.