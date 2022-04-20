2PM’s Junho, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA to star in new romantic K-drama

2PM’s Lee Junho and YoonA from Girls’ Generation are set to lead the upcoming romantic-comedy K-drama series, King The Land.

King The Land is set to follow the journeys of Goo Won, the heir of a chaebol who finds himself fighting to inherit the influential King Group, and Cheon Sa-rang, an ordinary girl who starts work at King Hotel, a place that give her happy memories as a child.

​​Earlier today (April 20), the K-drama’s production company announced that 2PM’s Lee Junho will be playing Goo Won, who has been described as someone who has the smarts and the charm, but is not knowledgeable when it comes to dating.

Advertisement

Cheon Sa-rang, meanwhile, will be portrayed by Girls Generation’s YoonA. Her character is described as a hotelier who always has a smile on her face, despite the challenging nature of her line of work.

King the Land will be co-produced by Npio Entertainment (The Red Sleeve, Forecasting Love and Weather) and BY4M. Scriptwriter Cheon Sung-il, best known for All of Us Are Dead, is credited as the creator of the upcoming series.

King the Land is slated to begin filming in the fall. A definite broadcast schedule and streaming platform for the series is expected to be announced in the coming months.

In other news, BTS member Jimin is set to team up with former Wanna One member Ha Sung-woon on a new song for the ongoing K-drama series Our Blues. According to Nyam Nyam Entertainment, the company in charge of the soundtrack for Our Blues, collaborative track is slated for release on April 25.