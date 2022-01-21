2PM’s Taecyeon and Ha Seok-jin to star in new K-drama ‘Blind’

2PM member Taecyeon and Ha Seok-jin have been casted in the upcoming K-drama series Blind.

Asia Kyungje reported yesterday (January 20) that Taecyeon (Vincenzo, Secret Royal Inspector Joy), Ha Seok-jin (Crash Landing On You, The Red Sleeve) and Apink singer Jung Eun-ji have been cast in a brand-new K-drama series titled Blind (literal title), to be produced by South Korean cable network OCN.

OCN later responded to the reports in a statement to Newsen, confirming that both Taecyeon and Ha have been “confirmed to star in Blind“, as translated by Soompi. Meanwhile, Jung is currently in the midst of “reviewing” the offer for the project. The roles of all three actors have yet to be revealed by the cable network.

Advertisement

Aside from the show’s casting, OCN jas also revealed that Blind will be penned by screenwriter Keun Ki-kyung, who previously wrote the screenplays for Andante. The series will be directed by Shin Yong-hwi, who produced and directed Tunnel and Voice 4.

Blind is set to follow the stories of citizens who have unfairly fallen victim to crime, while ordinary perpetrators who have turned a blind eye to several uncomfortable truths. The story is said to be centred around public servants, such as detectives, jurors, judges, law school students and more.

Blind is also expected to premiere sometime in the latter half of this year.

In other news, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has officially confirmed that a second season of its smash hit K-drama thriller Squid Game is underway. “The Squid Game universe has just begun,” teased the Netflix head, marking the first official confirmation of the series’ continuation from a representative of the streaming platform.