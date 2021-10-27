2PM’s Taecyeon on playing the villain in ‘Vincenzo’: “It’s fun but also hard”

2PM singer-actor Taecyeon has opened up about his experience portraying the antagonist on Vincenzo.

The star spoke to W Korea about his recent role in the popular Netflix/tvN series Vincenzo, which premiered earlier this year, as its main antagonist, Jang Han-seok, who went by the name Jang Jun-woo for majority of the series. He also discussed his upcoming role in historical-comedy series Inspector Joy, which will premiere next month.

“You’re acting as a new character each time and your expressions thus change every time so it’s always different,” he explained, according to translations by Soompi. “If I am to think about how deeply I must express myself, whether it’s better to act lightheartedly, the intentions of the producers and writers, whether I can fulfil viewers’ expectations, and more, it’s fun but also hard.”

Taecyeon also touched on the technicalities of portraying his character on Vincenzo, for whom he had to bring out two different sides to a complicated persona. He noted that he shared some similarities to Jang Han-seok, clarifying that “rather than have one specific thing in common, I think I’ve seen images similar to myself among the various sides of that character.”

“Jang Jun-woo is someone who must proceed the way he’s mapped it out and I think we’re pretty similar in that aspect. As well as his cold side,” he explained.

The 2PM member also spoke about his experience on the set of Inspector Joy, sharing that he enjoyed himself while filming alongside co-star Kim Hye-yoon. “I don’t know what the response will be like after it’s released, but we’re filming so enjoyably. I especially like that the filming atmosphere is fun,” he revealed.