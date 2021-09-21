Watch 2PM’s Taecyeon in the first teaser for historical drama ‘Inspector Joy’

South Korean network tvN has released the first teaser for its upcoming historical drama Inspector Joy, starring 2PM’s Taecyeon and Live On’s Kim Hye-yoon.

In the clip, Taecyeon and Kim dramatically turn towards the camera in slow motion as a crowd of villagers carrying torches run towards an unseen force. Inspector Joy is currently set to premiere sometime this November.

Inspector Joy will star Taecyeon as Ra Yi-eon, a young cook who unwittingly finds himself a job as secret royal inspector – a government official who goes undercover to expose corruption. He soon teams up with Kim Jo-yo (played by Kim Hye-yoon), as a recently divorced woman who’s ready to start a new phase in her life.

Inspector Joy will be directed by Yoo Jong-sun, known for his work on Designated Survivor: 60 Days and What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, and written by Lee Jae-yoon, who previously helmed The Undateables.

Earlier this year, Taecyeon co-starred in the popular crime drama series Vincenzo. The series was led by Song Joong-ki, in his first lead TV tole in two years since Arthdal Chronicles, as well as Jeon Yeo-been.

In other 2PM news, member Chansung has been cast in the upcoming romance drama series Show Window: The Queen’s House, alongside Jeon So-min. The show is scheduled to premiere this November and will run for 16 episodes, though other details about the drama are scarce at the moment.