2PM’s Taecyeon, ‘If You Wish Upon Me’ actress Won Ji-an to star in vampire K-drama

KBS2 has announced the lead stars of its upcoming vampire K-drama My Heart Is Beating (literal translation): 2PM’s Taecyeon and Won Ji-an.
The South Korean cable network made the casting announcement earlier today (January 11) via MBC Entertainment News, revealing Taecyeon and Won’s involvement in the upcoming production as the show’s co-leads, per translations from Soompi.
According to KBS, My Heart Is Beating will be a fantasy-romance series centred around a man born of a human and a vampire, Seon Woo-hyul, who is unable to become fully human. He crosses paths and begins living with a woman named Joo In-hae in order to find true warmth. My Heart Is Beating is currently slated for a premiere sometime in the second half of the year.
Taecyeon has been cast as Woo-hyul, described as a trendsetter who likes to be the first to try new things introduced to the world for the first time. He has been desperate in his attempts to become a full human – going so far as to eat only mugwort and garlic, which are famous folkloric vampire repellents.
Starring opposite Taecyeon is If You Wish Upon Me star Won Ji-an, cast as Joo In-hae. Said to be a part-time nurse and the owner of the guest-house Woo-hyul will live in, In-hae is known for being cold-blooded after growing up in poverty and taking up all sorts of part-time work to keep her family afloat. She begins to open up once she starts living with Woo-hyul.
Taecyeon’s forthcoming involvement in My Heart Is Beating comes two months after his last project, TVING and tVN’s Blind, aired its final episode in November 2022. In a two-star review of the series, NME’s Tanu I. Raj wrote that the show was “not shaping up to be a good crime drama – between sluggish pacing, overused tropes, and a haphazard plot, it feels like you’ve watched everything and nothing at once.”