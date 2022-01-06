2PM’s Junho says he felt “pressure” playing a real historical figure on ‘The Red Sleeve’

2PM’s Junho has opened up about portraying King Jeongjo on recently concluded K-drama series The Red Sleeve.

The singer-actor shared his experience playing a real historical figure on the MBC period romance drama, which aired its final episode on January 1. Junho had starred as King Jeongjo, a widely respected historical figure in South Korea, about which he shared that he felt “pressure” playing.

“[When] I came across the script for ‘The Red Sleeve’, it was interesting because I finished the script in one sitting and because it’s a fictional story based on a real historical figure,” he told The Korea Times in a new interview.

“I did have pressure, not in a negative way,” he revealed, recalling his thoughts on the project in its beginning stages. “But I did feel that if I do this one well, it’s going to be a really fun project. I was just happy to take the role.”

Junho then shared his goal while on the set of The Red Sleeve. “The only focus for me was to fully get into the character of Jeongjo. Because he was such a beloved king in history and many great actors have played the figure in the past, I did feel the weight from taking the role.”

He also explained that the pressure did little to hinder his performance on The Red Sleeve. “But, regardless, I wanted to portray him in my own style. I just had in mind that if I pull it off well, it’s going to work out.”

In related news, ITZY’s Lia recently contributed the song ‘Always Be Your Star’ to the soundtrack of The Red Sleeve. Other K-pop idols who have lent their voices to the soundtrack of The Red Sleeve include MAMAMOO’s Wheein and NU’EST‘s Minhyun.