Here’s when revenge K-drama ‘7 Escape’ premieres

South Korean TV network SBS has released a trailer and announced the premiere date for its upcoming K-drama 7 Escape, from the creators of The Penthouse.

7 Escape is the latest project from writer Kim Soon-ok and director Joo Dong-min, who both previously worked on popular K-dramas The Penthouse and The Last Empress.

The new series will focus around seven people who find themselves wrapped up in the disappearance of a young girl, and the lies and deceit that surrounds the incident.

7 Escape will feature an all-star ensemble cast, including Little Women‘s Um Ki-joon, The Silent Sea‘s Lee Joon and Yumi’s Cells‘ Lee Yu-bi.

They will be joined by Jo Yoon-hee and Hwang Jung-eum in their first TV roles since 2020, as well as Yoon Jong-hoon and Shin Eun-kyung of The Penthouse fame.

The dramatic new trailer for 7 Escape opens with a group of people stranded on a remote island. It cuts to them running through a forest, as if fleeing from something terrifying.

The clip also teases a number of thrilling moments to come from the K-drama, including a car crash, an explosion and a trio of thugs dumping a body into the ocean. Check out the teaser for 7 Escape below.

7 Escape is set to premiere on SBS on September 15, with new episodes airing every Friday and Saturday. International availability for the K-drama has yet to be announced.