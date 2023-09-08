Here’s when ‘A Bloody Lucky Day’ with Yoo Yeon-seok premieres

TVING has unveiled a trailer for its upcoming drama A Bloody Lucky Day, starring Yoo Yeon-seok and Lee Sung-min.

Based on the 2020 Naver webtoon of the same name, A Bloody Lucky Day follows taxi driver Oh Taek (Lee Sung-min), who has a dream believed to bring about good fortune. After making his usual amount of money that day, he decides to pick up long-distance passenger Geum Hyuk-soo (Yoo Yeon-seok).

Unbeknownst to Oh Taek, Hyuk-soo is a serial killer planning to stowaway on a boat at his destination. Meanwhile, Hwang Soon-kyu (Lee Jung-eun), the mother of one of Hyuk-soo’s victims, attempts to chase him down.

The new trailer opens with Oh Taek’s dream, and he begins his day excitedly running to buy a lottery ticket before happily accepting Hyuk-soo as a customer. But the situation in the taxi begins to grow tense as Hyuk-soo begins to crack increasingly morbid jokes.

“It actually isn’t difficult to kill a person,” Hyuk-soo says, before laughing and adding: “I won’t kill you sir, so don’t worry.”

TVING previously shared that Blood Lucky Day will premiere sometime in November. According to Deadline, the series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

In other news, a trailer for upcoming K-drama A Good Day to Be a Dog starring ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo has also been released. Also a webtoon adaptation, the series follows a young woman (Park Gyu-young) who suffers from a strange curse causing her to turn into a dog when she is kissed.