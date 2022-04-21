‘A Business Proposal’ director says he was “floored” by the series’ global success

A Business Proposal director Park Seon-ho has opened up about his thoughts on the series’ global success.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Park shared his reaction to the immense overseas reception the rom-com series had received, after it retained its position atop Netflix’s Global Top 10 list of most-watched non-English shows for three consecutive weeks.

“People around me keep telling me how this blew up through Netflix. I was floored,” he said, before adding that he has received a lot of love from many overseas A Business Proposal fans on social media. “Many global fans comment on my Instagram posts and show their support.”

“I’m always very grateful. A drama is based on storytelling. If a story is good, it will resonate with people all over the world. I think that was the secret behind A Business Proposal,” Park added.

“We took a cliché of a story, tweaked it here and there and made it into an emotional, detail-oriented narrative,” he pointed out, before praising the cast’s work on the series as a factor contributing to the series’ success. “The actors’ stellar performances and production staff’s competence helped in delivering the story in a beautiful way – they all came together.”

Based on the web novel ‘The Office Blind Date’ by Hae Hwa, A Business Proposal is an office rom-com K-series that follows an ordinary office worker who finds herself on a blind date with the CEO of the company she works for. All episodes are now streaming on Netflix.

