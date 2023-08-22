Here’s when Cha Eun-woo’s new K-drama ‘A Good Day to Be a Dog’ premieres

South Korean TV network MBC has announced when A Good Day to Be a Dog, starring ASTRO‘s Cha Eun-woo, will premiere.

A Good Day to Be a Dog is based on the Naver webtoon of the same name. Aside from ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, the show will also star Park Gyu-young (Netflix’s Celebrity) and Lee Hyun-woo (Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area).

The K-drama will follow a young woman named Han Hae-na with a family curse that causes her to turn into a dog whenever she is kissed. The curse can only be broken with second kiss, specifically from Jin Seo-won, who is afraid of dogs.

According to MBC, per The Fact, A Good Day to Be a Dog is set to premiere this October. The show will also air every Wednesday on MBC, though a specific premiere date has yet to be announced.

“As a refreshing rom-com, A Good Day to Be a Dog has a suitable story and charming characters that will captivate viewers on a weekday night, so we confidently decided on the broadcast schedule of airing once a week,” the TV network said, as translated by Soompi.

In addition, Newsen reports that A Good Day to Be a Dog had wrapped up production in April and is currently in post-production. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.