A ‘Lost’ documentary is in the works

A full-length documentary about the hit 2000s TV series Lost is currently in the works with The Last Blockbuster director Taylor Morden at the helm.

The documentary film, titled Getting LOST, has yet to receive a release date, per an Independent report. It will reportedly explore the show’s success and its cult-like status, and its finale, which left many viewers confused and disappointed upon its release.

Morden said in a press statement: “LOST was a show that meant so much to so many people, including me! It came at a time when we all still gathered around the TV week to week to find out what would happen next. I want to make a film that celebrates the impact that the show had on the pop culture landscape, examines the missteps, and perhaps reveals the true meaning of LOST.”

“Love it or hate it, LOST was a pivotal show and paved the way for the new golden era of television that we all know and love today,” he added.

Lost first aired from 2004 to 2010 and followed the story of a group of travellers who survive a plane crash on a mysterious island, which then turns into a story of survival as bizarre events transpire on the island.

Lost starred Evangeline Lilly, Dominic Monaghan, Matthew Fox, Jorge Garcia, Harold Perrineau, Josh Holloway, Michelle Rodriguez, Daniel Dae Kim, Terry O’Quinn, Michael Emerson and others.