‘A Model Family’: Jung Woo, Park Hee-soon star in nail-biting new trailer

Netflix has dropped a new trailer for its forthcoming South Korean original series A Model Family.

The brand-new visual for A Model Family dropped yesterday (July 27), and begins with a man (played by Jung Woo) stumbling across a crashed car with bloodied, dead bodies. He chances upon a duffel bag filled with cash in the backseat and begins scrambling to pocket the money for himself.

However, his choice to steal the money would eventually lead to more catastrophic events – he has become the target of a dangerous drug syndicate, who threaten his family and his own life if he doesn’t agree to take on the role of a mule for the gang. It has disastrous effects on his family too, who end up becoming suspects in an ongoing police investigation that seeks to prosecute the syndicate.

A Model Family is slated to premiere exclusively on the streaming platform next month on August 12.

Jung Woo stars as Dong-hwa, a once-ordinary family man on the brink of bankruptcy and divorce. Just as he reaches what seems to be the lowest point of his life, Dong-hwa makes a gruesome discovery that lands him in hot water with Gwang-cheol (My Name’s Park Hee-soon), the second-in-command of a dangerous drug cartel.

Other stars to appear in A Model Family also include Park Hee-soon (Dr. Brain), Park Ji-yeon (Red Heart), Kim Sung-oh (Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area), and more. The series was helmed by Love Alarm 2 and Healer director Kim Jin-woo.

In other news, streaming platform Disney+ has unveiled the all-star cast set to feature on upcoming K-drama Big Bet, which includes veteran actor Choi Min-sik, My Liberation Notes’ Sohn Seok-gu, Reply 1988’s Lee Dong-hwi, Squid Game’s Heo Sung-tae and more. Big Bet is slated for a premiere sometime this year.