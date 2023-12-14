Here’s when ‘A Shop For Killers’ starring Lee Dong-wook premieres

Disney+ has announced a premiere date for its upcoming original K-drama series, A Shop For Killers, starring Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-jun. Here’s everything we know about the brand-new series.

What is the plot of A Shop For Killers?

Set in modern-day Korea, A Shop For Killers sees college student Jeong Ji-an diving for cover in her childhood home after a series of highly skilled assassins get her in their sites. Desperately fighting to survive, Ji-an will begin to remember invaluable lessons her uncle taught her before his apparent suicide, drawing on them to help her stay alive.

Confused and cornered, Ji-an will have to work fast to uncover her uncle’s hidden past and figure out why so many people are desperate to gain access to the house and the extensive arsenal hidden inside.

Who stars in the new Disney+ K-drama?

Connect and Inspector Koo star Kim Hye-jun will star as Jeong Ji-an, while Lee Dong-wook (Tale of the Nine Tailed) will play her mysterious uncle, Jin-man. In addition, the series is directed by Lee Kwon of Door Lock fame, who also co-wrote the series with Ji Ho-jin (When Time Stopped).

Is there a trailer for the K-drama?

Disney+ has yet to release a trailer for its upcoming K-drama series, A Shop For Killers. Keep tabs on this page for the latest update.

How to watch A Shop For Killers?

A Shop For Killers will premiere January 17, 2024 on Disney+ and run for eight episodes. The series is also expected to be available on Hulu in the US.