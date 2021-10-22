Special event for the final season of ‘Attack On Titan’ to take place in Japan next month

A special event for the final season of Attack On Titan has been announced ahead of its release in January 2022.

The announcement was made via the Attack On Titan official Twitter account on Monday (October 18). The Attack On Titan The Final Season Special Event is slated to take place on November 14 at the Kawaguchi Comprehensive Cultural Center Lilia in Saitama, Japan.

Advertisement

Tickets are now available for the special event, which will feature the show’s original cast of Japanese voice actors Yuki Kaji (Eren Jaeger), Yui Ishikawa (Mikasa), Marina Inoue (Armin), Kisho Taniyama (Jean), and Yu Kobayashi (Sasha).

It is currently unclear what the event has in store for attendees, but fans can likely expect more details and news about the final season of Attack On Titan. Its premiere date was confirmed last week as January 9, 2022.

The forthcoming final instalment of the long-running anime series, which premiered in 2013, will see the conclusion to the post-apocalyptic war against humans and a breed of giant humanoids called Titans.

It was revealed in August that the opening episode of the final season will be titled “Danzai”, which translates to “Sentencing” or “Judgment”.

Meanwhile, the original manga series – which the anime version was adapted from – concluded in April.