‘A Superior Day’: watch a thrilling teaser for the upcoming K-drama

South Korean cable television network OCN has released a new teaser for its upcoming thriller K-drama series, A Superior Day.

In the latest preview, firefighter Lee Ho-chul (played by Descendants Of The Sun’s Jin Goo) is dealing with the aftermath of seeing the brutal crime scene. A voiceover from his wife implies that the serial killer involved is still on the loose.

“If you go to the scene, you’ll keep getting reminded of that time. Do you have to return?” says Choi Jung-hye (Prison Playbook’s Im Hwa-young). “He could come after you first.”

As the clip progresses, Ho-chul is seen trying to protect his daughter from mysterious men. The preview ends with Ho-chul’s daughter getting kidnapped by an unknown figure, who tells him, “from now on, we’ll protect your daughter”, over the phone.

Based on a webtoon of the same name, A Superior Day follows a firefighter who only has 24 hours to rescue his kidnapped daughter by killing the serial killer next door. The drama also stars The Penthouse: War in Life’s Ha Do-kwon as a professional hitman and Moon Embracing the Sun’s Lee Won-geun as serial killer Kwon Si-woo.

A Superior Day is set to premiere on March 13, 10:30 PM KST, and will be available for streaming on Viki.

In other K-drama news, JTBC has dropped a new teaser for its forthcoming K-drama series, Green Mothers’ Club (literal title). In the new teaser, each of the five main characters are seen hesitating to ring the doorbell of their new neighbour through a peephole. Their personalities show through, as they calm their nerves and prepare to greet their neighbour in their own ways.