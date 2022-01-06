Actor Woo Do-hwan has officially been discharged from military service

South Korean actor Woo Do-hwan has officially been discharged from mandatory military service.

The actor’s agency, KeyEast, announced on Wednesday (January 5) that Woo had officially completed his two-year South Korean military conscription. He had first enlisted in July 2020, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

He had been on vacation leave since October 31 last year, and was officially discharged following his vacation period without returning to base, in order to minimise the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Advertisement

Following the commencement of his vacation leave last year, Woo had taken to his personal Instagram account to upload a photo of himself in uniform, with a caption dedicated to his peers while serving in the military that read: “Thank you for being my friends and family.”

KeyEast confirmed that Woo will be making his return to the small screen “straight away”, with his next project being Netflix’s Hunting Dogs as its lead, alongside Lee Sang-yi (Yumi’s Cells, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha), Kim Sae-ron (The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim, Nobody Knows), Park Sung-woong (Snowdrop, Crash Landing On You) and more.

Woo is set to star as Gun Woo, a promising boxer who is forced to quit in order to pay off his mother’s immense debt to a vicious loan shark. He’s eventually hired by a notorious CEO in the moneylending business, who one day disappears without a trace. Hunting Dogs is scheduled to air sometime this year.

Prior to his conscription, Woo Do-hwan notably starred in various hit Korean drama series and films, including The Divine Fury film in 2019, The King: Eternal Monarch, Tempted and Mad Dog, among others.