Actress Kwon Ah-reum denies she’s dating NCT’s Doyoung

South Korean actress Kwon Ah-reum has denied rumours that she is dating NCT member Doyoung, her co-star in the upcoming K-drama To X Who Doesn’t Love Me.

SWMP, the 25-year-old actress’ agency, has released an official statement regarding the spread of speculative rumours about her rumoured relationship with NCT’s Doyoung on South Korean online communities.

“First of all, we would like to state that the information related to the actress Kwon Ah-reum, which has recently spread through online communities, is clearly false,” SWMP wrote, as translated by Koreaboo. In addition, the company also announced it plans to take “all possible legal measures” against the rumours.

“In this regard, we have decided that it is difficult to overlook any acts that insult the character of our actors, such as the dissemination of false information, defamation, malicious rumours and slander, and personal attacks,” added SWMP.

The agency shared that it was monitoring comments made about Kwon online, and is prepared to take “strong action” against users spreading malicious rumours and comments. “SWMP will do its best to protect the rights and interests of its actors,” it concluded.

At the time of writing, neither Doyoung nor his agency SM Entertainment have released a statement regarding the rumours.

According to Koreaboo, dating rumours between the pair began spreading after Kwon shared an Instagram post seemingly using the idol’s nickname in her caption. However, the photos posted only included the actress, with no indication of her caption referring to Doyoung.